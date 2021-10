A Miami school is requiring students who get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay home for 30 days after receiving each dose, local outlet WSVN reported. A letter to parents of students at Centner Academy read “…if you are considering the vaccine for your Centner Academy student(s), we ask that you hold off until the Summer when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease,” WSVN reported.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO