(The Center Square) – Members of a Georgia legislative panel said Friday they plan to push for a second deadline extension for entities to apply for federal aid. Georgia must divide more than $8.1 billion in direct aid from the latest COVID-19 relief package. The state is accepting applications for more than $4.8 billion in funding. State government entities, local governments, businesses and nonprofits have until Oct. 31 to apply for the aid.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO