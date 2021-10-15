CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polis activates Colorado National Guard cyber ops team ahead of November election

By Robert Davis
The Center Square
The Center Square
 10 days ago
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order on Friday activating up to nine members of the state's National Guard cyber defense team to support the secretary of state's office ahead of the November election. The members of the National Guard's Defensive Cyber Operations Element...

The Center Square

The Center Square

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

