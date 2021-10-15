Polis activates Colorado National Guard cyber ops team ahead of November election

(CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis has spent months encouraging people to get a COVID vaccine and on Friday he turned his attention to booster shots by rolling up his sleeve. The governor got his booster shot on Friday at Denver Health. It was a half-dose of the Moderna vaccine. Colorado data shows the vast majority of people hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Among vaccinated patients, most are over 70. “(The booster) is for everybody who got it 6 months ago. Certainly everybody who’s in their 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s — it’s critical to get it,” Polis said. “You’re at the highest risk, you were always at the highest risk, and you have the biggest dropoff if you’re in your 60s, 70s, 80, 90s for the efficacy of the vaccine.” Boosters are recommended 6 months after the initial doses for those 65 years or older, or anyone at higher risk for serious complications if they contract COVID. RELATED: Many Colorado Pharmacies Slammed With Demand As COVID Booster Eligibility Widens

