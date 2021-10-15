CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Ron DeSantis Directs the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to Request the Indefinite Suspension of Collection on Non-Fraudulent Reemployment Assistance Overpayments

At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, today the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) submitted a request to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, to indefinitely defer all referrals to collection agencies for all non-fraudulent debts owed by claimants for state Reemployment Assistance benefits owed for weeks beginning March 1,...

floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis says three years of law school is a ‘waste’

The Governor said law school could be done in one year, potentially. Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his recent tradition of unsolicited critiques of higher education, saying Friday that current three-year law school tracks are a “waste.”. “You don’t need three years for law school,” DeSantis, a Harvard Law product, said...
EDUCATION
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis cries foul after Justice Department orders FBI to target school board threats

'Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed Tuesday to defend Floridians after the Department of Justice ordered federal law enforcement to address the nation’s “disturbing spike” in threats against educators and school board members amid the pandemic.
EDUCATION
arcamax.com

South Florida voters ask judge to compel DeSantis to call election to fill Democratic seats the Republican governor is keeping vacant

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After waiting months for Gov. Ron DeSantis to set special elections to fill looming vacancies in three South Florida state legislative districts, voters are going to court, asking a judge to order the governor to act. The three districts are overwhelmingly Democratic. The Republican governor’s decision...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

Gov. Ron DeSantis is speaking Thursday morning in Clearwater to discuss what he feels is a federal government's overreach regarding the mandating of the COVID-19 vaccine. The briefing is taking place at the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office hangar. The governor said he is calling for a special session in November...
CLEARWATER, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis to Biden Administration: Do Your Job, Enforce the Law, Stop Incentivizing Illegal Immigration

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Instead of changing course to stop the crisis of mass illegal immigration occurring at the southwest border, the Biden Administration has taken yet another action to further weaken immigration enforcement, which will exacerbate the Biden Border Crisis. In a policy memo issued this week by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden Administration directed immigration authorities to stop deploying worksite operations that enforce illegal immigrant employment laws, effectively greenlighting American employers to hire illegal aliens.
IMMIGRATION
Ron Desantis
Dane Eagle
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calls for special session on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday called for a special legislative session next month to push back against White House attempts to require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. DeSantis said that while he and Attorney General Ashley Moody build a case to legally contest any federal mandates, the state can’t wait until the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January, to “strengthen” state laws.
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Twelve to the Florida Commission on Community Service

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Christina Bonarrigo Vilamil, Jayne Cerio, Henri Crockett, John Davis, Ebo Entsuah, Adam Farout, Dakeyan Graham, Autumn Karlinsky, Kerry Schultz, Kelli Walker and Ameiko Watson to the Florida Commission on Community Service, also known as Volunteer Florida. Ancora-Brown,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis ‘offended’ by first responder vaccine mandates

'They didn't get to Zoom in to protect us. Ain't gonna work to protect the public on Zoom.'. Law enforcement officers and firefighters risked their lives to protect the community, Gov. Ron DeSantis said in opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates Thursday. While President Joe Biden‘s administration has made a push...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Florida Department#Economic Recovery#Floridians
nwfsc.edu

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces $2.85 Million Job Growth Grant for Northwest Florida State College’s Transit Technician Program

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Northwest Florida State College (NWFSC) on Thursday to announce a $2.85 million award to the College through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. The funds will be used to establish the College’s Transit Technician program, which will support a broad range of industries through transferable skills to include the Florida Department of Transportation, heavy-duty trucks, transit, school bus and construction equipment. The program will also fill a specialized need for diesel marine repair technicians as students apply their general experiences to targeted marine applications.
NICEVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Offers State Ports To Help End Supply-Chain Crisis

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The supply chain crisis is impacting businesses and consumers throughout the country. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis offered Florida’s ports to help bring the crisis to an end. “We look at some of the supply issues happening in California they can come here. We will cut the red tape. We will work with our ports,” said the governor. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles would be operating around the clock to get dozens of ships off the California coast into port. The gridlock could threaten holiday shopping plans for consumers
FLORIDA STATE
Business
Unemployment Benefits
Politics
CBS Miami

US Education Department To Take “Enforcement Action” If Florida Goes Forward With Defunding Broward And Alachua School Districts.

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The U.S. Department of Education is taking seriously the threat of withholding money from the Broward and Alachua counties’ school districts over their mask policies. The Florida State Board of Education has ordered a reduction in state education aid to both school districts by the amount each receives as a federal Project SAFE grant award. Project SAFE is a federal grant program intended to help school districts improve student safety and well-being by advancing strategies to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In a letter to the state education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Ian Rosenblum, U.S. Department of Education...
FLORIDA STATE
Mic

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to offer unvaccinated cops $5,000 to come to Florida

Here’s a head-scratcher for you: What happens when you take a state that’s reveled in its catastrophic handling of a global pandemic, and flood it with indignant authoritarians who would rather quit their jobs than be vaccinated against the No. 1 killer of people in their line of work? I don’t know the answer, I’m afraid, but if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has his way, we’re gonna find out soon enough.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalsoup.com

Statement from Senate Majority Leader Debbie Mayfield on Special Session

Florida Senate Majority (Republican) Leader Debbie Mayfield (R-Melbourne) today released the following statement in response to Governor DeSantis’ call for a special session to safeguard Floridians from overreach by the federal government. “I have heard from many constituents who are concerned that their abilities to provide for their families and...
HEALTH

