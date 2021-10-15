Governor Ron DeSantis Directs the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to Request the Indefinite Suspension of Collection on Non-Fraudulent Reemployment Assistance Overpayments
At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, today the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) submitted a request to Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis, to indefinitely defer all referrals to collection agencies for all non-fraudulent debts owed by claimants for state Reemployment Assistance benefits owed for weeks beginning March 1,...capitalsoup.com
Comments / 0