Governor Ron DeSantis Directs the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to Request the Indefinite Suspension of Collection on Non-Fraudulent Reemployment Assistance Overpayments

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The supply chain crisis is impacting businesses and consumers throughout the country. On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis offered Florida’s ports to help bring the crisis to an end. “We look at some of the supply issues happening in California they can come here. We will cut the red tape. We will work with our ports,” said the governor. Earlier this week, President Joe Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles would be operating around the clock to get dozens of ships off the California coast into port. The gridlock could threaten holiday shopping plans for consumers

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO