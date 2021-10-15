CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court commission talks positively of shorter terms

By JESSICA GRESKO - Associated Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A commission tasked with studying potential changes to the Supreme Court has released a first look at its review, a draft report that is cautious in discussing proposals for expanding the court but also speaks approvingly of term limits for justices. The 36-member bipartisan commission, largely...

