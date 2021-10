Chelsea “regularly” discuss the possibility of signing Erling Haaland and considered a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker this summer, Thomas Tuchel has revealed. Haaland has continued his goalscoring exploits for Dortmund this season and has now scored 49 Bundesliga goals in as many appearances. It has been widely reported that the Norway international has a release clause of around £80million in his contract that will become active in 2022. Chelsea, along with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City, were linked with a move for the 21-year-old this summer, in which they signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for...

