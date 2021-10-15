CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Week Ahead in Energy and Environment: Oct. 18, 2021

By Sebastien Malo
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pgsfR_0cSpiSkW00

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the energy and environmental law community. Unless otherwise noted, all times are local, and court appearances are virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, Oct. 18

9:30 a.m. - The American Petroleum Institute will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco in consolidated cases to reverse a ruling in which a lower court agreed with the state of California that the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management violated the Coastal Zone Management Act with a decision to allow well-stimulation treatments, including hydraulic fracturing, in federal waters off the coast of southern California. California will ask the court to reverse part of the ruling that denied its claims that the bureau violated the National Environmental Policy Act with an environmental review that found the well-stimulation treatments would not significantly impact the environment.

The case is Environment Defense Center v. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Nos. 19-55526; 19-55707; 19-55708; 19-55718; 19-55725; 19-55727; 19-55728. For California: George Torgun with the Office of the Attorney General of California. For BOEM: James Maysonett of the U.S. Department of Justice. For American Petroleum Institute: Steven Rosenbaum of Covington & Burling

Tuesday, Oct. 19

10 a.m. - The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will hold a confirmation hearing for regulatory lawyer Willie Phillips, President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

10 a.m. - The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission will hold its monthly virtual open meeting.

Friday, Oct. 22

9:30 a.m. - Members of the San Carlos Apache tribe in Arizona will urge the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to reverse a lower court's denial of its bid to preliminarily enjoin the publication of a final environmental impact statement that will trigger the transfer of land in central Arizona to mining company Rio Tinto Ltd for its Resolution Copper project. Apache Stronghold, a non-profit representing tribe members, sued the federal government in Phoenix federal court in January to block the pending transfer of Oak Flat land, which is central to the Apache tribe's traditional religion and identity. Apache Stronghold makes claims under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The case is Apache Stronghold v. United States, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15295. For Apache Stronghold: Luke Goodrich with The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. For U.S.: Joan Pepin of the U.S. Department of Justice

Know of an event that could be included in Energy & Environmental Law? Contact Sebastien Malo at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
94.3 Jack FM

Nuclear power is not sustainable energy – German environment ministry

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s continues to push for the European Union not to classify nuclear power as a sustainable energy source, the country’s environment ministry spokesperson told a press conference on Wednesday. “In the event an accident, entire regions would become uninhabitable and many future generations of taxpayers would have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Brush News Tribune

Energy and Environment Symposium: Open dialog among high-ranking industry leaders addresses climate change, sustainable efforts

Multiple leaders and workers in the energy industry attended the 2021 Energy and Environment Symposium this past Thursday and Friday at the University of Northern Colorado to discuss a wide array of topics including solar, oil and gas, biofuels and more. Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine organized this year’s symposium...
WELD COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Willie Phillips
republicmonews.com

Surprise Stimulus Check: Millions of American Families, Individuals Are About To Receive Another Payment; You Are Lucky If You Live In These States

States throughout the nation have stepped up in recent months to issue their own Surprise Stimulus Checks while waiting for Fourth Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR, in the third wave of direct stimulus funding, the IRS has delivered more than 169 million payments, with more than 2 million taxpayers getting $1,400 checks in July. However, some politicians are pressing for the fourth wave of stimulus funding, which would be delivered in installments until the pandemic is over.
PERSONAL FINANCE
World Economic Forum

Investment, bans and goals: Everything to know about the environment this week

This weekly round-up brings you some of the key environment stories from the past seven days, to help keep you up to date. Top stories: Call for urgent action on biodiversity; IEA calls for major renewables investment boost; Biden Administration planning new procurement rules to include climate risk. Have you...
ENVIRONMENT
Virginia Mercury

Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory

PORTSMOUTH —  Siemens Gamesa announced Monday that it plans to build the United States’ first offshore wind turbine blade facility at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal, notching a major win for Virginia as it strives to become a hub for the nation’s fledgling offshore wind energy industry.  “Today’s announcement will help position Hampton Roads as the […] The post Siemens Gamesa chooses Virginia for offshore wind turbine blade factory appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Reuters

Puerto Rico debt restructuring at risk amid uncertainty over key bill

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico could see its four-year financial restructuring process thrown out of court without a resolution if the island’s lawmakers do not approve legislation that would enable a plan to adjust $35 billion in debt to proceed. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who has been...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Law#Environmental Policy#Nos#Boem#Covington Burling#The U S Senate Energy
investing.com

Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Calendar Ahead

Investing.com - Natural gas bulls have penciled in anywhere from $7 to double-digit pricing for this winter as worryingly low storage and underwhelming production of the fuel contrasts with expectations for bone-chilling cold. Yet, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects Henry Hub’s spot contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
Reuters

Reuters

207K+
Followers
227K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy