Celebrities

Eve Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Maximillion Cooper

wvli927.com
 9 days ago

Eve is preparing to welcome a little...

wvli927.com

Essence

Eve Is Pregnant!

After being open about her struggle to conceive in the past, Eve is now expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. Rapper and actress Eve is pregnant, and the Internet is overjoyed at the news. The 42-year-old star announced on Friday (October 15) that she and husband Maximillion Cooper...
E! News

Amanda Knox Gives Birth to First Baby With Husband Christopher Robinson

Watch: Brian McGinn Recalls Meeting the Real "Amanda Knox" Amanda Knox is officially a mom—and has been for months. The New York Times reports that the podcaster wanted to keep the arrival her daughter Eureka Muse Knox-Robinson under wraps for the sake of privacy. Author Jessica Bennet writes that Amanda was worried about the headlines the birth would cause, with the new mom telling her, "I'm still nervous about the paparazzi bounty on [my daughter's] head."
BET

Eve Announces Pregnancy With Gorgeous Baby Bump Photo

Rapper and actress Eve is expecting her first child with husband Maximillion Cooper. The 42-year-old announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022.”
kjrh.com

Eve Expecting Her First Child After Infertility Struggles

Eve, the rapper and former panelist on CBS’s “The Talk,” shared some seriously exciting news on her Instagram page recently. The 42-year-old revealed that she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are expecting a baby in February 2022. “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!” the entertainer...
thesource.com

Eve Reveals She Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Actress and Ruff Ryder’s First Lady Eve took to social media on Friday (October 15) to reveal that she and her husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together. Even though this will be Cooper’s fifth child, this will be baby number one for the “Who’s That Girl” rapper,...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ETOnline.com

Elaine Welteroth Is Pregnant With First Child With Husband Jonathan Singletary

Elaine Welteroth is taking on her biggest role yet -- mom! The 34-year-old journalist and author took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news that she and her husband, musician Jonathan Singletary, are expecting their first child together. "New creative collab with @jonathansingletary dropping spring 2022 #JesusTookTheWheel," Welteroth...
The Hollywood Reporter

Darren Criss and Wife Mia Swier Expecting Their First Baby

Darren Criss and Mia Swier are adding to their family. The couple revealed Friday that they are expecting their first child.  The former Glee star shared the news on his Instagram through a series of photos and videos. In the caption, Criss wrote, “We’ve been making music for years….But this time we made a BEAT. The ultimate collab droppin Spring 2022.” The first image showed Criss and Swier sitting side-by-side in a recording studio. The following slides included a clip of the baby’s heartbeat and a sonogram covered by the sign “Baby Von Criss Dropping Spring 2022.” His final slide showed the...
HollywoodLife

Mark Hampton: 5 Things About Christina Ricci’s New Husband Who She’s Expecting A Baby With

Congratulations are in order for actress Christina Ricci and her new husband Mark Hampton, who officially tied the knot! Here’s 5 things to know about him. Christina Ricci has not only found love with hair stylist Mark Hampton, but the pair are now officially married and expecting a baby! The actress, who had a highly publicized, tumultuous split from ex James Heerdegen, looked happier than ever in new snaps which were taken on their wedding day. But who is her new beau? Read on for everything you need to know about Mark Hampton!
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
POPSUGAR

"We Finally Get to Tell Everyone!!!" — Rapper Eve Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for rapper Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper! In an Instagram post on Oct. 15, Eve announced that she's pregnant with her first child. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she captioned the post. "You all know how long [we've] been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
Daily Mail

Woman details the shocking moment she discovered her husband of 30 YEARS was an escaped CONVICT after police showed up at their front door and exposed his secret criminal past

A woman has opened up about the shocking moment she discovered her husband of 30 years was an escaped convict who had been living under an alias for decades after law enforcement showed up at their front door. Chery Love and her husband Bobby, who was born Walter Miller, were...
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates joyous baby news as twin sister Barbara becomes a mom

Jenna Bush Hager has had the best start to the week following the arrival of her twin sister Barbara's first child. The Today star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival. Jenna posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.
