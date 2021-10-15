CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

ILLENIUM Joins Forces With Thirty Seconds to Mars for ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’

By Courtney Longhurst
EDMTunes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of his fourth full-length album, ILLENIUM is back with more new music, this time with the help of Thirty Seconds to Mars. Entitled ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing,’...

www.edmtunes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Spin: The Week's Best New Dance Tracks From Illenium & 30 Seconds To Mars, Kygo & More

And new music from scene stars and up-and-comers? We've got that too. Illenium & 30 Seconds to Mars, “Wouldn’t Change a Thing”. Have you ever dared to love another person, only to have that love crash and burn? It’s painful, but there are still so many happy memories that shape the person you’ve become, and those moments will be with you forever. In the end, you’ll be glad you lived it, ups and downs and everything between, and when that moment hits, Illenium’s new tune “Wouldn’t Chance a Thing” provides the perfect soundtrack.
THEATER & DANCE
EDMTunes

Danny Avila Debuts New Sound, Shares Full Techno Set From Untold Festival 2021

It’s been a good while since we’v written about Danny Avila, over a year to be exact. Last time we wrote about Avila, it was for his song titled ‘My Love‘. ‘My Love’ was a summer ready single, that was released on Don Diablo’s ‘Hexagon’ label. Today, we are bringing you a new sound courtesy of the Spain-based, Danny Avila. This is in the form of a full-fledged MainStage techno set. The set in question is took place this past September 11, 2021 on the Mainstage of Untold Festival, in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. If you’re a fan of Danny Avila, you’re going to want to check his MainStage techno set out.
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Elephante Drops Long Awaited Album ‘Heavy Glow’

The time has finally come! Elephante just released his newest album and it’s undeniably some of his best work yet. The album is a culmination of music that has been put together over the past few years. Elephante gave a us all a sneak peek of the album over the throughout the year as he dropped songs like ‘High Water‘, ‘Holy Ghosts‘, and his much anticipated single ‘Dopamine‘. After a 3 year wait since his last album, the DJ and producer out of Ann Arbor, Michigan, has just dropped his newest album called ‘Heavy Glow‘ on 88rising record label.
ANN ARBOR, MI
EDMTunes

Tchami & Habstrakt Team Up for House Jewel ‘Eternity’

Tchami and Habstrakt teamed up for a future house jewel named ‘Eternity‘. Both French house masterminds showed their artistic flair in their collaboration featuring Lena Leon on vocals. ‘Eternity’ takes you to a magical place instantly with Leon’s enchanting voice and Tchami & Habstrakt’s groovy rhythm. For Habstrakt, this tune...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Leto
Person
Jared Leto
EDMTunes

Lane 8 Drops New Track, ‘Reviver’

Lane 8 is back with his chill dance evoking signature style. Today he released a new song, ‘Reviver’ from his forth coming studio album of the same name. This will be the fourth studio album for the young music producer. He has described it as being more driven for the dance floor than his previous works which may be considered a bit more laidback and chill.
THEATER & DANCE
EDMTunes

Decadence Colorado Drops Lineup With Rezz, The Chainsmokers, & More

Get ready to party your way to 2022 with dance music’s top artists. Decadence has revealed the official lineup for this year’s Colorado event and attendees can expect to witness some big-name performances. The Decadence NYE lineup features a wide range of dance artists, such as Rezz, The Chainsmokers, DJ...
COLORADO STATE
EDMTunes

Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd Collab Officially Drops This Week

The long-hyped and heavily-anticipated team up between Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd is finally coming this week. After many teasers and snippets, the artists are letting the world know the track is coming this week. Swedish House Mafia’s social media post teases the crooning vocals of The Weeknd along...
MUSIC
EDMTunes

Patrik Berg Is Back with New Release ‘Living the Lie’

If you’re in need of some techno, you’re in luck. Patrik Berg returns with a new Drumcode release, ‘Living the Lie.’ Everything about this track is interesting and iconic – from the title, to the vocals, to the artistry. The name alone gives us a sneak peek of what’s to come. It leaves us wondering, what exactly is the lie?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illenium#Thirty Seconds To Mars
EDMTunes

Fall Hard for Nicky Romero’s New Single ‘Love Me Better’

On October 15, 2021, Powerhouse Dutch DJ Nicky Romero dropped his new single, ‘Love Me Better‘. In his recent track, listeners will fall hard for the rolling synths and a mix of catchy offbeats. ‘Love Me Better’ was made to be a featured track on the Protocol Lab – ADE...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD Join Forces With IMANBEK For “Runaway” Single

Platinum-selling, genre-bending LA trailblazers Hollywood Undead team up with Kazakh-born, GRAMMY-winning electronic producer Imanbek for a brand-new single, “Runaway.” Check out the track via the visualizer below. An unexpected collaboration, “Runaway” is the product of pandemic-time creativity and mutual respect of each other’s craft with a hooky melody and message...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Rising R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies at 22

This week, the R&B world suffered a tough loss. Rising singer Emani 22 has died at age 22, according to producer J Maine. In a statement to People, Maine said: "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again."
MUSIC
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
rolling out

R&B statesmen Tommy DeBarge of Switch dies

R&B elder statesman Tommy DeBarge passed away on Oct. 21 after a lengthy battle with liver and kidney disease. DeBarge was hospitalized several weeks ago before succumbing to his illnesses. DeBarge suffered from liver and kidney disease over the years, but recently took a turn for the worse, a family member told TMZ. He was hospitalized for weeks and died in the hospital Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thesource.com

Kanye West Removes Chris Brown Entirely From ‘Donda’

Kanye West is making some changes to his Donda album. On Tuesday, an updated version of the project was available on all streaming platforms and one of the big changes on the LP includes the removal of Chris Brown’s vocals on “New Again.”. In the new version, Brown is replaced...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After ‘Dune’ Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy