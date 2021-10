Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he's "hopeful" star RB Nick Chubb (calf) will return in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Nate Ulrich on Twitter) Chubb missed the last two games due to a calf injury. According to Stefanski, they should know more about Chubb's Week 8 status next week. D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown and caught both targets while filling in for Chubb in Thursday's 17-14 win over the Denver Broncos. Fantasy managers should monitor Chubb's practice participation next week. Johnson will be a factor once again if the 25-year-old misses a third straight game. Stay tuned for further updates.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO