Boise, ID

This Boise Bar is Offering Free Beers to Healthcare Workers

By Mateo
MIX 106
MIX 106
 10 days ago
It has been a long and challenging year in the Treasure Valley and beyond but of course-- we don't need to tell you that. All sorts of challenges came to be when the COVID-19 pandemic began and continued for as long as it did. Business was shut down, social gatherings were...

MIX 106

Beware The Cigarette Thief on the Loose in Meridian

It is not uncommon to drive around any given neighborhood and find garage doors open with no person in sight. Just all of the junk and goodies you keep in your garage on full display for any and everyone. And that's usually no problem. I do it too, despite having some decently valuable belongings in full view. In fact, I never think twice about leaving it open if I'm going on a short excursion to the store. Something colleagues and friends have admitted to as well. But this week proved it may be time to keep that door closed.
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Use This Map to Navigate the Best Trick or Treat Routes in Boise

How much does Boise love Halloween? Enough that there's been a Trunk-Or-Treat event somewhere in the Treasure Valley every weekend in October. The weather looks sort of sketchy for the ones scheduled for the weekend of October 22 and that may just put a wrench in your child's plan to pull in a huge haul of candy. Luckily, the weather for actual Halloween looks a lot wet. With a high of 59º, Sunday, October 31 looks like a great opportunity to make up for lost time in your own neighborhood.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Want To Terrify People In Idaho On Halloween? Wear This Costume…

Halloween week is here! Er, halloweek! Looking for the costume that most likely to spoOok people here in Idaho? This is it!. Ok, so this is great information to know as we're all frantically trying to figure out what to be for Halloween. There's a sight called frontierbundles.com and they figured out which scary movie monster (or villain) each state is the most afraid of, just in time for the big Halloween weekend! Frankenstein was scary enough to be the scariest in the most states so he's the big dog when it comes to being spooky as people fear him most in ELEVEN states. But as you know... When it comes to favorites, preferences or anything, in this case, spooky things... Idaho tends to go against the grain. Here in Idaho, the scariest Horror movie monster/villain is... *drumroll* GHOSTFAST from the Scream Movies. Really? It's so typical, but I guess I get it! 7 other states agree that he's the scariest as well.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Onions Are Making People Cry More Than Usual

Unload your onions, shed your shallots, toss your tear makers... Onions from Idaho are linked to a salmonella outbreak that has gotten at least 650 people sick. Actually, there seem to not be any shallots involved but a significant amount of red, yellow and white onions linked to a distributor called ProSource, Inc. in Hailey, Idaho have been a big part of a salmonella outbreak here in the United States that has made over 650 people sick, though there have been no deaths reported in the matter. According to Newser, ProSource claims that "The contaminated onions were imported from the State of Chihuahua in Mexico, and ProSource says they were imported from July 1 through Aug. 27".
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Do You Agree? ‘Delish’ Says This Is The Sandwich To Order In Idaho

Mmmm, sandwiches. Sandwiches have been bringing lunch time joy ever since we were a kids. What was your favorite? Classic peanut butter and jelly? Maybe a stick-to-the-roof-of-your-mouth bologna and cheese on white? The stinky but delicious tuna sandwich is always a favorite. And of course you can't forget about the good ol' fashioned grilled cheese. But now that we're adults, it's time to graduate to more elevated sandwiches.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Meridian YouTuber Teaches You To Make Mini Pumpkin Pies

Thanksgiving is just weeks away and one of the great staples of Thanksgiving is... Pumpkin Pie! Check out this recipe for mini pumpkin pies from a Meridian YouTuber!. First off, subscribe to Natasha's Kitchen on YouTube if you haven't yet... She's got a great channel, and she's right here in the Treasure Valley! Now, this time around, it's all about pumpkin pie. Mini pumpkin pies to be specific, and somehow these look tastier and fancier than any pumpkin pie I've ever had. Maybe it's the dusting of cinnamon on top of the frosting? I'm not sure but let's get ready for yum!
MIX 106

14 Best Places in Boise to Cozy Up With a Bowl of Soup As Voted By You

The leaves have changed. It's getting dark by 6:50. It's supposed to rain for nearly six days straight. What does all of this mean?. Technically, it means we're experiencing the few weeks of fall that Boise gets to enjoy before things just get stupid cold. It also means that soup season is upon us! There are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from a chilly walk on the Greenbelt than with a bowl of steaming hot soup and we're sure that you've got your favorite recipes.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

This Modest Boise For Sale Is a Beer Lover’s Dream Come True

It doesn't look like much from the outside, but somehow this West Boise home caught the eye of an incredibly popular TikTok influencer. @zillowgonewild is a TikTok account where the user narrates some of the craziest features found inside homes for sale all over the United States. Some of his finds include a full blown casino in a Florida luxury home, a Star Wars themed bunked rooms that look like they're straight out of Disney and an airplane themed movie theater that makes you feel like you're flying in first class while you're enjoying your film.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

9 Stores in the Boise Area That Are the Best for Toy Shopping

Were you one of the homes that found one of Amazon's "Ready, Set, Play" catalog in their mailbox over the weekend?. We've got to give them props for tapping in to nostalgia and reminding us what it felt like to flip through the Sears Wish Book or JCPenney Christmas catalog, but are you planning to do your Christmas shopping through an online retailer like Amazon this year?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise is Rushing to This New Downtown Happy Hour for BOGO Drinks

In case you have been living under a rock, the building which once housed the Old Spaghetti Factory is now occupied--and it's THRIVING!. Boise folks are RUSHING to this new happy hour right in the heart of downtown. After finally giving life to a space that has been empty since the days of slinging spaghetti, Western Proper has become one of the trendiest locations to grab a bite, a drink, or a game with your friends.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

“Huckleberry” Tiny House Built By Boise Company

Check out photos of this tiny house on wheels built by a company right here in Boise... So cool!. Thanks to the Exploring Tiny House YouTube page for the share! There's a company here in the Treasure Valley, Boise to be specific, called "Mouse House Tiny Homes" and they built this really cool, really tiny, home on wheels! According to Exploring Tiny House's YouTube Page, "This 176-square feet tiny house has tons of windows and lets in a vast amount of natural light, and despite this, this tiny is built to withstand the freezing winters with R21 rigid insulation and a 12,000 BTU Dickenson propane heater. This tiny house features an open living room space on the main floor with a large L-shaped kitchen and a bathroom. In addition, the home has two lofts, one main bedroom loft and a second sleeping loft that doubles as extra storage space."
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Where to Buy Your Own Bottle of Original Fry Sauce

Contrary to popular belief fry sauce is more than just mixing ketchup and mayo together. It's actually a tasty, tangy mixture of tomato concentrate, lemon juice, eggs, and a whole bunch of other ingredients. Fry sauce was first invented by the popular food chain, Arctic Circle. They've been proudly serving...
MIX 106

Say What? Women In Idaho Actually Like This Dating App Photo Cliche’

In the words of Olivia Rodrigo, "it's brutal out here" in the dating world. Was it easier to date back in the day? Hard to tell. But the methods of finding a date were vastly different just 15 years ago. I remember meeting a partner online being considered taboo. In fact, a good friend of mine had a fake "how we met" story about her husband because she was embarrassed to admit they found love over MySpace.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

This Is Why Traffic Was So Baaaad In Eagle

Okay, truly it didn't effect traffic that much but it was a lot of fun to see a massive herd of sheep taking up a major road in Eagle!. Meridian Parks and Recreation shared this gem. Tuesday morning on Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road, about 1700 sheep hit the street in transit. The official post said, "Oh, boy! And you thought Meridian's rush hour traffic was baaaaad!! This herd of approximately 1,700 sheep pranced down Highway 55 near Beacon Light Road in Eagle earlier this morning. We have the Eagle Police Department to thank for this nifty photo taken by drone. (Feel free to drop your best sheep puns in the comments.) #AreEweKiddingMe #ThisPhotoIsWoolyGreat".
EAGLE, ID
MIX 106

Over 58,000 Idahoans Participate In The 2021 Great Idaho ShakeOut

Earthquakes can happy at any moment, and on Thursday, over 58,000 Idahoans teamed up for an earthquake drill. Are you prepared for when the earth starts dancin?. We all remember the great earthquake of March 2020; it was right at the pandemic and it was the Treasure Valley's shakiest quake since the 1980's. I remember thinking my wife was suddenly throwing furniture around in the next room and we both came to ask each other what the other was doing. Then I noticed our coffee mugs hanging on hooks shaking pretty hard and thought, "uh oh". I ran to them and pulled them all down at once and by the time I finished, the earth quake was over. That was it. It wasn't bad and no one was hurt, thankfully.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Popular Boise Restaurant’s Unique Response To Controversial Social Media Photo

Many Treasure Valley businesses have unfortunately been affected by the labor shortage in one way or another. By now you've surely noticed the signs posted at restaurants and drive-throughs about changes in hours. One of these types of signs was recently posted outside of the Hyde House in Hyde Park the other night. Not too shortly after, another sign was posted as well that completely changed the narrative and got the internet talking.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

