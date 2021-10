Zoë Kravitz is giving a rare glimpse into her personal life with her recent Another magazine interview. While discussing her upcoming solo album, the 32-year-old actress revealed how her recent split from ex-husband Karl Glusman inspired some of her new music. "I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between," she said about the album. "It's personal. It's about love and loss."

