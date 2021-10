The ‘American Idol’ judge debuted a mellow version of the classic Beatles song ‘All You Need Is Love’ for her all new Gap ad. “Love is all you need” is the perfect message for the holiday season! Katy Perry released a cover of The Beatles song, as she stars in the all new ad for Gap’s holiday line. The 37-year-old delivered an acoustic version of the song, which is available to stream, as she starred in the ad, which features her singing the song, as she goes through a day from waking up, working out, putting on makeup, and going to a photoshoot, where she debuted the festive outfit!

MUSIC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO