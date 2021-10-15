CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Tied for 4th After Round One of the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite

clemsontigers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapel Hill, N.C. – Clemson women’s golf finished tied for fourth after the completion of round one at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite. The Tigers shot a team total of 285, which was good for three-under-par. Virginia Tech...

clemsontigers.com

clemsontigers.com

Clemson Women Travel to Ruth’s Chris Invitational in Chapel Hill

Clemson, S.C.—Clemson begins play at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational on Friday at the Finley Golf Course on the University of North Carolina campus. It will be Clemson’s third appearance at the tournament in the last four years, but the first since the fall of 2019. The tournament will...
CLEMSON, SC

