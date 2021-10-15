Tigers Tied for 4th After Round One of the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invite

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – After beginning the season with a pair of top-five finishes, the No. 12 University of Alabama women's golf team continues its fall slate at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational. The tournament, which is the second of four fall tournaments for the Crimson Tide, will be held at the Finley Golf Course (par 72, 6,379 yards) in Chapel Hill, N.C., Oct. 15-17. The tournament field features 18 teams, including 13 teams ranked in the nation's top 50, according to the latest Golfweek rankings. No. 12 Alabama will square off against No. 8 Michigan, No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 14 Duke, No. 28 Virginia Tech, No. 29 Furman, No. 31 Vanderbilt, No. 34 Kentucky, No. 41 Mississippi State, No. 43 Ohio State, No. 44 Clemson, No. 45 North Carolina, No. 48 Michigan State, Maryland, Southern Methodist, NC State and UNC Wilmington.

