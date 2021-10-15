CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playstation News: Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 413: Blink And You’ll Miss It

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. This week the team celebrates 5 years of PlayStation VR and shares...

gamingideology.com

Related
IGN

PlayStation All-Stars 2: Our Dream Roster List - Beyond Episode 721

On this week's episode of IGN's PlayStation podcast, Podcast Beyond!, host Jonathon Dornbush is joined by Matt Kim and Mitchell Saltzman to discuss the latest in the world of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR. The panel dives into some of the latest PlayStation news, like PlayStation's mobile games interest and Jim Ryan's recent comments about wanting to expand the PlayStation player base, the 5th anniversary of PSVR and some of our favorite PSVR games, and a little bit about what we hope to see in the updates made to PSVR 2 next-gen hardware. But the trio, emboldened by the end of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's DLC fighters, and the release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, dives into our dream roster list for PlayStation ALl-Stars 2, the unannounced fighting game sequel we hope really gets made some day. We dig into the obvious and deep cut choices we hope to see, what potential from new and old PlayStation franchises could make their way into the roster for a PlayStation All-Star sequel for PS5, and try to explain away some of our strangest choices. Really, we're sorry. Plus, Jonathon speaks with the developers behind JETT: The Far Shore, including its co-creator and composer about bringing its unique adventure to life, Mitchell gives his thoughts on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Demon Slayer, and Matt offers preview impressions of his time with Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker content, including FF14's two upcoming new classes and why he and Jonathon think it's worth jumping into Final Fantasy XIV before Endwalker. We also dig into a Memory Card story, and much more! And if you're looking for more places to enjoy the show, check out Podcast Beyond! on all available platforms: https://linktr.ee/podcastbeyond.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Moss creators reflect on five years of PS VR

Shuhei Yoshida, head of PlayStation Indies, Sony Interactive Entertainment, introduced the world to PlayStation VR by stating that it was going to be “the next innovation from PlayStation that will [shape] the future of games.” And boy was he right. For the past five years, PlayStation VR has provided the...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blink#Playstation Vr#Playstation News#Rss#Psn#Esrb
ComicBook

Is PlayStation Working on Rebooting The Getaway for PS5?

PlayStation London Studio is looking to hire for a number of different roles for an upcoming online game. At this time, the developer has revealed no details about its next project, other than some of the positions that are available: senior game AI programmer, lead online programmer, procedural technical artist, lead character artist, and senior level/mission designer. PlayStation London Studio revealed these positions in a new Tweet, leading to speculation from fans about what the future might hold. London Studio previously planned to make a new take on The Getaway for the PlayStation 3, but that project ended up cancelled. However, some fans believe this project could be a new series entry for PlayStation 5!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Share of the Week: Moonlight

Last week, we asked you to take a stroll through the moonlight of your favorite games using #PSshare #PSBlog. From moon-soaked portraits to nights out on the road, here are this week’s highlights:. Gamography_ shares a side profile of Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. dee_danya shares Dani making a daring...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

The Best Sony PlayStation 5 Games

It seems like yesterday that Sony slapped an exciting new number onto the PlayStation, but we’re coming up on the PlayStation 5's one-year anniversary. Considering how new PS5 stock still sells out in a matter of seconds, consider yourself lucky if you managed to score this red-hot, next-gen console. It...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Apple Music might be coming to PlayStation 5

It looks as though Sony may be working with Apple to bring the popular music service, Apple Music, to the PS5. According to a Reddit user on the Apple Music subreddit, they were recently given an option to download the Apple Music app to their PS5. “Since when was this...
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Sony Opens Up Holiday Registration For PlayStation 5

The newest generation of consoles remains ever elusive for many gamers to get their hands on. Usually, consoles take a while to become readily available but thanks to the combination of Covid-19 pandemic, worldwide chip shortages, and rampant reselling the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain hard to find for some people even a year later. In light of these, Sony will be opening up a direct registry in order to hopefully make it easier for some people excited for a PlayStation 5 to get one.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Insider Teases Big Announcements for The Game Awards

A notable PlayStation insider has teased that this year's edition of The Game Awards should have some major surprises in store when it comes to Sony's gaming brand. Although it wasn't explicitly said what sort of announcements or reveals might take place during The Game Awards, it stands to reason that PlayStation fans will be quite happy when the show ends up taking place in the final month of 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Desperados III is now available on PlayStation

This real-time tactical game developed by Mimimi games takes you to the American West alongside John Cooper in the quest for redemption. Travel through exciting locations with your gang and their skills that will help you achieve your goals. For non-subscribers, Desperados III is available from your reseller or in...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Among Us' Is Officially Headed to Xbox and PlayStation

Among Us is headed to Xbox and PlayStation on December 14, the Dual Wield Studio and Innersloth teams announced on Thursday. The popular social deduction game will become available to play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass for Console, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, crossplay will be available on both Xbox and PlayStation and will cost $4.99 USD, just like the game’s PC version.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

This Ape Escape "PlayStation 5 Remake" Is Gorgeous, And You Can Play It Now

I'm going to level with you: I don't think we're ever getting a new Ape Escape game. At least, we're almost definitely never getting a brand-new one. You need only consider the unfortunate facts. For one, it has been well over a decade since the last proper entry in the anarchic monkey-hunting series. It's also worth noting that 2019 - the 20th anniversary of the series - came and went without so much as a tease. Oh, and earlier this year Sony shut down Japan Studio - the developer who actually made the Ape Escape games. The forecast is cloudy, with no chance of monkeys.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Freebies

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have bonus freebies for the month of October. Right now, all PS Plus subscribers can download three free games: Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. None of these three games are a very compelling offer, but thankfully for subscribers the free stuff doesn't end here though. In addition to these free games, subscribers also have a wide range of free add-ons that can be downloaded for Mortal Kombat X through the PlayStation Store.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Among Us Launches on PS4 and PS5 December 14

Welcome to the crew, PlayStation! At long last, we have a release date. On December 14, Among Us will be launching on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Traverse through space and attempt to hold your spaceship together alongside your other crewmates, but beware – there could be Impostors on board. Or maybe… you’re the Impostor?! There’s only one way to find out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Announces New State of Play

PlayStation's State of Play event is coming back on October 27th for another presentation filled with upcoming games, Sony announced this week. The next State of Play was announced in a PlayStation Blog post and will be held on that Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT with the event streamed through Twitch and YouTube, the usual platforms through which State of Plays are hosted. This event will focus on third-party games and not first-party ones, Sony said, and will last for around 20 minutes.
VIDEO GAMES

