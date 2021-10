There will be two tours of the Commerce Public Library's Heritage Room this week. One will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m., and the other will be Thursday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m. Patrons are invited to enjoy a tour of the room, learn what's in it, how to use it and where to find other available resources.

