2021 Montana Soccer Playoffs

A glance at the high school boys soccer draw released Sunday:. Local team: Wooster (No. 7, E2) With the 7 seed, Wooster found itself a nice spot in the Elyria 2 Bracket and a chance to host its first two tournament games. Opening up with a match against John Marshall (No. 34), with a win the Generals would host Brecksville-Broadview Heights (No. 25) in a sectional final. If they go 2-0, they would make their first district appearance since 2005 and would potentially travel to Avon Lake (No. 2).
The Plum girls soccer team has displayed its usual dominance through the regular season, and the two-time WPIAL Class 3A finalists have their sights set on another strong postseason run. But before the Mustangs, 14-1 overall after Tuesday’s 10-0 victory over Section 3 playoff contender and rival Penn Hills, can...
The goal is clear for the Archbishop Murphy High School girls soccer team this season. The Wildcats have their eyes set on making a deep postseason run and playing for a Class 2A state title in November. “We want this really bad,” senior forward Taylor Campbell said. “We’ve wanted it,...
South Suburban Conference champions had no difficulty winning first-round games in the section soccer playoffs Tuesday. Rosemount, which tied for first in the SSC girls race, routed Hastings 8-0 in a Class 3A, Section 3 quarterfinal. Lakeville North, the other co-champion, stopped Rochester John Marshall 3-0 in a Class 3A, Section 1 quarterfinal.
Spectators are surprised by what they’re seeing on Cougar Mountain this season: a Yough boys soccer team making a steep climb back to respectability. “I had some parents come up to me and say, ‘What Yough team is this?’ ” Cougars coach Dave Vilchek said. “We’re playing well. We’re possessing with purpose. We want to outpossess opponents. This is the first team in my six years that has a stud at every position.”
The section soccer playoffs begin Tuesday. Owatonna's girls and boys get a rematch of a recent game against South Suburban teams to open up action. The OHS girls (No. 6 seed, 9-7) go to Farmington (No. 3, 8-6-2) for a 5 pm game. Radio coverage will be on AM 1390 KRFO / 94.7 FM and the app. The Huskies' boys (No. 4 seed, 10-5-1) host Lakeville North (No. 5, 9-3-2) at 7 pm Tuesday at the Lincoln Complex in Owatonna.
Bozeman Hawks Boys Soccer stays on top of the East in the opening round of AA Playoffs after crushing CMR 10-0 on Tuesday in Bozeman. The Hawks girls soared over Billings Skyview in an overtime win 1-0, the Gallatin girls defeated Belgrade 6-1 and the Raptors boys shutout the Panthers 2-0. The four teams advance to quarterfinals on Saturday.
For the first time in the history of Wareham High School, the boys varsity soccer team will be headed to the playoffs. With four games left in the regular season, the team has an overall record of 8-2-2. Coach Evan Wilga said the team had a six-game win streak this...
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and No. 8 Seattle Pacific University fought to a 1-1 tie in double overtime in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer Saturday at Yellowjacket Field. Liberty Palmer scored off an assist by Leila Clark in the 25th minute to give the Yellowjackets (5-5-3, 2-4-2) a...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL.
“I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.”
During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
The Hutchinson/Glencoe-Silver Lake boys and girls soccer teams kicked off their section playoffs this week on the road were 1-1. The Tiger boys wrapped up their season Tuesday with an 8-1 loss to Mankato West in the Section 2AA quarterfinals, finishing the year with a 3-13-1 overall record. On Wednesday,...
DULUTH, Minn. – Mae Nephew scored the go-ahead goal in the second half as the Duluth East girls soccer team defeated Coon Rapids 2-1 in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals at Ordean Stadium. The Greyhounds move on to face top seed Centennial in the section semi-finals on Thursday. In Section 7AA,...
The Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston soccer boys closed the regular season with a 3-1 home loss to La Crescent-Hokah on Oct. 5. Austin Meyer scored a second-half goal for the Warriors while goalkeeper August Allen made 10 saves on the other end of the field. The Lancers led 1-0 at halftime and went on to complete a season conference sweep. Joey Schreier supplied a goal and an assist while Nolan Schreier and Elliott Bauer also scored for La Crescent-Hokah.
The Lady Dinos opened state tournament play on Wednesday afternoon on their field in Price hosting the Juab Wasps. This was the second time this season that the two teams would face-off with the Dinos taking the first match 3-1 back on Aug. 19. Carbon found the back of the net twice in the contest and held Juab scoreless, allowing the Dinos to move on in state playoff competition.
BURNABY, British Columbia — Justus Meier scored a goal in the fourth minute Thursday night and Simon Fraser University made it stand up in a 1-0 win over visiting Montana State Billings in Great Northwest Athletic Conference men's soccer. It was the fifth shutout of the season by SFU (5-5,...
Rockford’s boys and girls soccer teams start the Section playoffs Thursday, Oct. 14. Both teams showed last week they have some scoring firepower that can come in handy. Bryan Ortega and Ian Mercil combined to score 11 goals in two wins as the boys team improved to 9-3-2 on the season.
OGDEN — Ogden High girls soccer scored four goals in each half in an 8-0 shutout win over No. 19 South Summit in the 3A second round Wednesday. Neveah Peregrina had three goals and three assists for No. 3 Ogden (13-4). Tori Kalista added two goals and three assists while Ruth Larsen also scored a brace. South Summit (5-14) had an own-goal off a Larson corner.
The class A soccer playoffs are set after the east held play-in games Wednesday night. The Columbia Falls boys team will head to Big Sky for a rematch against Lone Peak, a team they tied earlier in the season. The Bighorns beat Billings Central 1-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
BILLINGS — Visiting Northwest Nazarene University used a first-half goal by Makayla Roggow in beating Montana State Billings 1-0 Thursday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. In looking to rally in the second half, the Yellowjackets (5-5-2, 2-4-1) outshot the Nighthawks (5-3-2, 3-3-1) by a...
