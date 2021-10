U.S. Politician Testifies He Met Donor Through Giuliani at Trump Hotel

An associate of Rudy Giuliani must decide by Wednesday morning whether to testify at his trial on charges that he illegally enabled a Russian financier to contribute to U.S. politicians.Attorney Joseph Bondy said after prosecutors finished presenting evidence Tuesday that Lev Parnas has not yet decided whether to testify.U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken gave Parnas the night to decide. Either way, closings arguments are likely to occur Thursday.“This is perhaps the most important decision he’ll make in this case and one of the most important he’ll make in his life,” Bondy said of his client's choice as he...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO