CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA Panel Endorses J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot for All Adults

By Cecelia Smith-Schoenwalder
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Food and Drug Administration advisers on Friday unanimously recommended that all adult Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients get a booster shot at least two months after the first shot, joining Pfizer and Moderna in gaining a recommendation for an additional dose. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, FDA Report Says

Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
Best Life

If You've Done This, You May Not Benefit From a Booster, Experts Say

An advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has unanimously endorsed booster shots for all three U.S. COVID vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still awaiting official authorization and recommendations from the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Pfizer booster shots are well underway. According to the CDC, more than 9 million people have gotten an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine, despite eligibility for select groups just being authorized in late September. But regardless of the enthusiasm for third shots, not everyone needs to be in such a rush for boosters.
SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Fda Panel Endorses#Vaccine News#J J
Best Life

If You Get the Pfizer Booster, This Is How Protected You Are From Delta

In late September, Pfizer boosters were authorized for adults 65 and older and those 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or high-risk exposure to COVID by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These select groups initially had to be six months out from having received their second Pfizer dose, but on Oct. 20, the FDA officially authorized mixing and matching vaccine boosters. So now, eligible Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are also able to get a Pfizer booster before official recommendations come out from the CDC about the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters. Wondering if you should get a Pfizer shot now? New research now shows how much a Pfizer booster protects you from Delta.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Which vaccine booster should you get: Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Today the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light for Americans to receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their booster dose than for their original shot. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee meets tomorrow to provide recommendations about the details of the rollout. The FDA decision comes with the emergency-use authorization of boosters for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. A Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster was authorized in September.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

CVS, Walgreens offering COVID-19 booster shots to Moderna, J&J recipients

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies around the nation are offering more COVID-19 boosters to eligible patients after U.S. regulators signed off on extending the shots to Americans who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago are eligible for a booster. Now, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

U.S. Administers 414.3 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines - CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 414,302,192 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 503,418,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures are up from the 413,645,478 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Virologist who helped develop Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on mixing doses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will review the Food and Drug Administrations's decision to approve booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, which would allow more than 15 million Americans to get a booster shot. Dr. Dan Barouch, a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and director at the Center For Virology and Vaccine Research who helped develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, joins CBSN to discuss mixing and matching doses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

New U.S. COVID cases are down 22%. See how your state is doing

Gearing up for a likely FDA approval next week, the Biden Administration today announced its plans intended to expedite the rollout of COVID vaccines to Americans, ages 5 to 11. Beyond securing a supply of the Pfizer vaccine specially formulated for the 28 million children in the age group, the government plans to stand up vaccine sites at schools, children’s hospitals, and pediatric offices, among other locations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX8 News

Cone Health to offer Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster shots

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Cone Health will begin offering booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible on Tuesday, by appointment only, according to a news release from the health system. Registration opens Tuesday morning. The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the following populations six months or more after receiving the initial series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines:  […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy