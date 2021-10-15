CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Jerk and His Job May Soon Be Parted

Morganton News Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen in the course of human events it becomes necessary for a private employer to get rid of a worker deemed bad for business, he or she can. Such appears to be the fate of Jon Gruden, who resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders football coach after a trove of racist,...

Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
West Central Tribune

Froma Harrop: A jerk and his job may soon be parted

When in the course of human events it becomes necessary for a private employer to get rid of a worker deemed bad for business, he or she can. Such appears to be the fate of Jon Gruden, who resigned as the Las Vegas Raiders football coach after a trove of racist, sexist and homophobic utterings came to light.
