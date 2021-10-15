CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Katey Sagal through the years

By Associated Press
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatey Sagal, known for “Married... with Children,” "The...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 1

ComicBook

Married with Children Star Katey Sagal Hit By Car

Married with Children actress Katey Sagal was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ today and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily for Sagal, they don't seem to be life-threatening. But, it is still a scary situation. Reports indicate that she should be released before the weekend is over. The driver in question actually stopped to assist her after the accident. A lot of fans are relieved to hear it wasn't anything series. Married with Children is a beloved show from the 1990s. Sagal has also been huge on Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She's even made a return to broadcast television with her presence on The Conners over at ABC. So, a wild moment leads to not much more than a bump in the road for a television fan-favorite.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katey Sagal

At the end of the day, there are very few who don’t recognize the lovely Katey Sagal. She’s a star like few others. She’s one of the most iconic actresses in television and movie history, and she’s beloved by many. She made herself famous with her big red hair and her tight, form-fitting clothing as the hilarious Peggy Bundy on “Married…with Children,” and she continued to wow the world with roles such as Cate Hennessey on “8 Simple Rules,” and so many additional projects. The iconic actress was recently hit by a car in Los Angeles and rushed to the hospital where she is currently recovering, and her fans want to know more about her.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'The Conners' EPs on Dan and Louise's Chaotic Wedding and Filming That Tornado Scene (Exclusive)

After waiting all of season 3 to see Dan (John Goodman) and Louise (Katey Sagal) finally get engaged, The Conners wasted no time in seeing the couple get married in season 4. Executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan explain to ET why they wanted to see the two get hitched, why the big day was anything but perfect, and how they filmed that tornado scene.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Katey Sagal
extratv

Katey Sagal Hit by Car, Rushed to Hospital

“Sons of Anarchy” star Katey Sagal, 67, was hit by a car while walking in L.A., reports TMZ. The actress was crossing the street when she was struck by a car. The driver stopped to assist her, and an ambulance rushed Sagal to the hospital. A source tells TMZ that...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Actress Katey Sagal Hit By a Car in Los Angeles

Katey Sagal, star of “Sons of Anarchy” and more recently, “The Conners,” was struck by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, the accident was not a hit and run. The driver assisted Sagal, who was eventually taken by ambulance to the hospital. Fortunately, it doesn’t look like her injuries are too severe. It is unknown whether Sagal or the city will take any action against the driver.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Katey Sagal's Husband Kurt Sutter Speaks out on Her Hospitalization

Katey Sagal's husband, Kurt Sutter, proves he still has a sense of humor following the actress's sudden accident and hospitalization. Sutter shared an update on his wife's condition on Instagram after she was hit by a car while walking out on the L.A. streets. "She's the only one bringing in...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Actress Katey Sagal recovering after being hit by car in LA

LOS ANGELES — Actress Katey Sagal is recovering after being hit by a vehicle in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, People reported. Sagal, 67, who starred in “Sons of Anarchy” from 2008 to 2014 and “Married ... With Children” from 1987 to 1997, was waiting at a crosswalk when a motorist driving a Tesla was making a left turn at about 11:40 a.m. PDT, according to People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Conners EPs Discuss Dan and Louise's 'Tumultuous' Wedding, MIA Guests — Plus, Was Tornado a Roseanne Nod?

Louise Goldufski is officially one of The Conners. Dan’s longtime girlfriend (played since Season 1 by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) married into the blue-collar family during Wednesday’s episode of the ABC comedy, which saw a dangerous tornado rip through the church and nearly derail the proceedings. But Jackie, who was previously ordained online, was able to step in for the minister and officiate the precarious ceremony. The nuptials also brought together exes Ben and Darlene, who had not spent any considerable amount of time in the same room since Ben broke things off in the Season 4 premiere. Making matters even...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Katey Sagal's husband Kurt Sutter jokes he's 'picking her up from the hospital' and taking her to a 'Dancing With the Stars audition' as the actress recovers after being hit by a car

Katey Sagal's husband, Kurt Sutter, gave an update about his wife's health after she was hit by a car to his Instagram account on Friday. The 61-year-old producer shared a screenshot of a Deadline article that pointed out that the actress, 67, was recovering after she was hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
