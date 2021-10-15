CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downloads and Pre-Orders Open for Pokémon 25: The Album

hardcoregamer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon fans range from young to old, all with their own favorites and memories. That even extends to chart-topping musicians who also love the Pokémon series. In continuation of Pokémon’s 25th...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

nintendojo.com

Pokémon 25: The Album Q&A Happening This Friday on Twitter

Pokémon 25: The Album is dropping this Friday, 10.15.21. Happening on that same day at noon PST is a special Q&A session on Twitter. The session will feature several artists whose music is being featured in the album. Celebrate the release of #Pokemon25: The Album with a Twitter Q&A featuring...
INTERNET
nintendowire.com

Pokémon 25 Music’s ‘Evolution of a Song’ video series now available, Pokémon 25: The Album launching Friday

Pokémon 25: The Album is almost here! The collection of songs from Katy Perry, Post Malone, and more will be debuting in stores later this week. Preparing for the launch, the previously announced “Evolution of a Song” video series is now available to watch! Featuring Cyn, Mabel, and Vince Staples, each artist talks about the song they crafted for the album as well as reminiscing about their Pokémon memories. Plus, each artist has their own Poké Buddy — Galarian Ponyta with Cyn, Jigglypuff for Mabel, and Snorlax is ready to chill with Vince Staples. ZHU (along with Zubat) also makes an appearance in each video, talking about his remix version of each track.
ENTERTAINMENT
cogconnected.com

Pokémon 25: The Album Features Several Artists and Is Out Now

To celebrate 25 years of Pokémon, The Pokémon Company is releasing an album that features artists such as Katy Perry, Post Malone, Vince Staples, and more. The album is now available digitally and on CD, thanks to Captial Records. J Balvin’s contribution, “Ten Cuidado,” debuted today and can be viewed...
MUSIC
nintendowire.com

J Balvin, Katy Perry, and Post Malone star in Pokémon TCG promo images for Pokémon 25: The Album’s release

Last Friday finally saw the release of Pokémon 25: The Album – the final product in The Pokémon Company and Capitol Records’ year-long music project. With its release, we also saw the debut of J Balvin’s single, “Ten Cuidado”, and its music video. The Pokémon Company’s Instagram account decided to promote the track via Instagram Stories by showing off what looked like a Pokémon TCG featuring J Balvin with Charizard.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Staples
Person
Post Malone
Person
Katy Perry
hypebeast.com

J Balvin, ZHU and Katy Perry Design Merchandise for "Pokémon 25: The Album"

Following the announcement of Pokémon 25: The Album, the Pokémon Company International and Universal Music Group are also tapping the album’s contributors for an exclusive merchandise capsule. J Balvin and ZHU are joining Katy Perry in enhancing their songs on the album. Offering new surprises with the album’s rollout, some artists created an exclusive collection celebrating their style and Pokémon. Releasing through the P25 virtual merch store, the themed merch capsules and other goodies will help to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Pokémon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Destructoid

Cotton Guardian Force Limited Edition pre-orders open October 17

Physical media purveyor Strictly Limited Games has announced that it will be opening pre-orders for its Cotton Guardian Force Saturn Tribute Collector’s Edition on October 17. The boxed edition of ININ Games’ retro shmup classics will be limited to a format of 1,000 copies on PS4 and 2,500 copies on Nintendo Switch.
RETAIL
Siliconera

Inuyasha Nendoroid Limited Pre-orders Open for Sango and Miroku

Inuyasha Nendoroid pre-orders are open. This time, they might be difficult to get. Good Smile Company announced release dates and windows for the Nendoroid figures for Sango and Miroku. However, due to production facility limitations, only a certain, unnamed number will be made and sold. People will have until December 2, 2021 to attempt to call dibs on each of them. Miroku is slightly cheaper at ¥5,300/$52.99. Meanwhile, Sango will cost ¥5,500/$54.99.
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Amazon Music#Pre Orders#Cyn Vince Staples#Itunes Store#Tidal#Induvial
nintendowire.com

Journey the world in style with this Dragon Quest travel merch, pre-orders open

It’s safe to say that there will never be a shortage of Dragon Quest merchandise, especially when it comes to the iconic Slimes. Square Enix is bringing fans new items specifically tailored to those who love to travel — and travel in style! From footwear to luggage adornments, these new products are just the things you never knew you needed while traversing the world.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pre-Orders Open For a Huge Super Saiyan God Goku Figure

Premium Bandai announced a new Gigantic series figure for Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Goku from Dragon Ball Super. This figure will stand at 47 centimeters (almost 19 inches), excluding the base. It is available for pre-order from the Premium Bandai website, and it will cost 14,300 JPY (around $126). The American site does not have it in their listings. Its release window is February 2022. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

Crystar Switch Limited Edition Up For Pre-Order

Following this week’s announcement that the action RPG Crystar will be hitting Nintendo Switch in the west, it looks like collectors will also be able to grab a fancy bundle for the title!. NIS America has revealed and opened pre-orders for an $89.99 USD Limited Edition physical release of the...
VIDEO GAMES
