A tweet disseminated on Friday by Max Weinbach put into writing something that most phone enthusiasts already expected. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, comprised of the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 SoC or the Exynos 2200 chipset depending on where the phone is being sold. If the past is prologue, most of the world will get the variants with the Exynos chip inside while the U.S. and China will end up with the Snapdragon silicon under the hood.

CELL PHONES ・ 22 HOURS AGO