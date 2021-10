The Lady Horns not only avenged their only district loss last Friday, they notched the 500th victory for head coach Donald Zapalac and assured a 15th playoff appearance in his 17 years leading the program. With their 3-0 sweep of Flatonia at SHS Gym, Schulenburg stayed in a tie for first place with Weimar in District 27-2A. The Lady Horns will take on the Ladycats in their second district…

FLATONIA, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO