[VIDEO] UIS Orchestra and Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestras Premiere Partnership Performance Is On Sunday

Cue the brass, bring in the winds, and grab a seat for the return of live music from the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra this fall. After postponing their 2020-21 season, the orchestra is back with a musically packed schedule, and have been hard at work planning a season that will still center around COVID-19 safety protocols. Anna Rybicki, executive director of CVSO, said everyone involved was ready to meet those challenges for the new season. “Our board decided to require all musicians playing with us this season to be fully vaccinated.” Rybicki said. “In addition, we are following safety protocols in our rehearsal and performance space, which includes masking of musicians and putting bell covers on wind instruments.”

13 DAYS AGO