[VIDEO] UIS Orchestra and Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestras Premiere Partnership Performance Is On Sunday

The UIS Music Department and the Illinois Symphony Orchestra are teaming up to provide new opportunities for both UIS music students as well as Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestras members. UIS Music Program Director Yona Stamatis, Illinois Symphony Orchestra Trevor Orthmann and Logan Campbell, the UIS Orchestra conductor and ISO youth orchestras conductor, visited Community Voices to discuss the collaboration, as well as the upcoming concert featuring both organizations on Oct. 17.
With the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Centennial season well underway, this weekend’s performance is giving the audience the opportunity to experience the renowned Lakota Music Project on the Mary W. Sommervold Stage for the first time at the Washington Pavilion. Joining us today to tell us more about the performance...
Cue the brass, bring in the winds, and grab a seat for the return of live music from the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra this fall. After postponing their 2020-21 season, the orchestra is back with a musically packed schedule, and have been hard at work planning a season that will still center around COVID-19 safety protocols. Anna Rybicki, executive director of CVSO, said everyone involved was ready to meet those challenges for the new season. “Our board decided to require all musicians playing with us this season to be fully vaccinated.” Rybicki said. “In addition, we are following safety protocols in our rehearsal and performance space, which includes masking of musicians and putting bell covers on wind instruments.”
Internationally renowned cellist Jesús Castro-Balbi will join the KSU Symphony Orchestra on stage on Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Named the director of the Bailey School of Music on July 1, Castro-Balbi was first invited to perform at KSU in 2012 as a guest artist. This year, he worked closely with Dr. Nathaniel F. Parker, conductor of the KSU Symphony Orchestra, and Harrison Long, interim dean of the College of the Arts, to take the stage once more.
The North Valley Symphony Orchestra (NVSO) announced the selection of Ellen Hansbury as Concertmaster for the 2021–22 season. Hansbury began studying the violin at the age of four. She went on to major in violin performance at the University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music under Kurt Sassmannshaus. She later earned her MBA from UC and decided to pursue a career in marketing. With a strong passion for music and performing, she continued to play in community orchestras. Hansbury joined NVSO in 2015 and says she thoroughly enjoys the musicianship and sense of community the organization brings.
The Conroe Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of guest conductor, Myles Nardinger, from the Moores School of Music, offered “Dancing to a Different Tune” to open the symphony’s new season on Oct. 9. “Dancing to a Different Tune” payed tribute to a variety of dance genres with classical and contemporary...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuning their instruments together for the first time in nineteen months, the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra had its first practice since the pandemic Tuesday night. The orchestra is preparing for its first concert back this weekend called ‘Returning to Ruby’. Booming notes, once again filling the Ruby...
The Oct. 22 concert will feature music exclusively from film scores and will be conducted by newly appointed Artistic Director Kyunghun Kim. Ridgewood NJ, The Ridgewood Symphony Orchestra will perform scores from popular films during its opening concert at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, kicking off its 2021-2022 season with music from movies such as “Superman,” “ET” and “Cinema Paradiso.”
The Young Artist Competition's 27th edition awarded gold medals to violinist Ezekiel Sokoloff, flautist Nikka Gershman-Pepper, and pianist David Choi. All three will take home a cash prize of $5,000 each. The gold medalists will also perform with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) under its music director and conductor, Salvador...
There are 19 musicians’ chairs carefully arranged four feet apart on the Mendocino College Center Theatre stage, with an orchestra shell behind them and empty rows of auditorium seats before them. The Ukiah Symphony Orchestra is returning to the stage together for their first concert of the 2021-22 season and for the first time in over a year.
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School senior violist Jenae Wright was bubbling with excitement recently about her St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra selection for the 2021-2022 season. “I am thrilled and honored to play viola with this highly respected bi-state orchestra along with other talented musicians!” she said. “Playing with the...
Following a hybrid season that included three digital performances viewed around the world, the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra is preparing to return live with “Home,” an inspiring and uplifting celebration of the American spirit. Returning on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. to the historic California Theatre of the Performing...
On Thursday Oct. 7, the Sunderman Conservatory’s Symphony Orchestra and Wind Symphony featured in the Conservatory’s first concert in the Majestic Theatre since February 2020. As those first dulcet notes reverberated through the theatre it was as though the music itself understood the weight of the moment. Under the direction of Dr. César Leal, the symphony orchestra opened the Fall 2021 concert season on an unusually introspective note with a setting of Anton Bruckner’s 1879 mellifluous chorale “Os Justi.”
The Emporia Symphony Orchestra will open the new academic year with its annual “pops” concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the Emporia Granada Theatre. The orchestra is comprised of Emporia State University faculty, students and community members. This annual concert is a community favorite in the year’s schedule...
An eclectic program of American music will be on the setlist for Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra's (IPO) debut of its 44th season. The show "All American" opening night will be presented Saturday at Ozinga Chapel in Palos Heights. Various works by Copland, Ewazen and Price will be on the agenda. Dancers from The Joffrey Academy will also perform a world premiere work by Yoshihisa Arai of The Joffrey Ballet.
"It is the artists of the world, the feelers and the thinkers who will ultimately save us; who can articulate, educate, defy, insist, sing and shout the big dreams," said American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. The DuPage Symphony Orchestra musicians are happy to take their audience away from a world full of worries and bring it to a world of music full of beautiful and healing sounds. A concert called Darkness & Light will open the orchestra's season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville.
The Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra is returning to live, in-person performances with a new home venue and an old “friend” – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Solisti will present “Mozartiana,” an all-Mozart concert and the orchestra's first performance since the pandemic, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Lighthouse Christ Presbyterian Church, 1035 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach.
The Minot Symphony Orchestra will present a live performance, “Roll Over Beethoven,” on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University featuring works by Poelking, Bourgeois, and Beethoven. According to information provided by the Orchestra, Beethoven’s “Symphony Number 5” is one of the most recognized...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB)- Kearney Symphony Orchestra will open its 116th season with a Halloween-themed concert, “Heroes and Villains.”. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 in the Fine Arts Recital Hall on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. “Heroes and Villains” features works from Beethoven, Edvard...
