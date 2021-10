The “vast majority” of patients being hospitalized at St. Anthony Hospital for COVID-19 symptoms are unvaccinated, the hospital’s chief administrator says. “You have seen what is happening nationally, and I can tell you anecdotally that it’s the same here,” said Dino Johnson, the chief operating officer at the Gig Harbor hospital. “Those who are requiring admission because they are getting that ill are generally unvaccinated.”

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO