Bad news is coming for some of the members and candidates of local school boards: You’re poised to lose the election in about two weeks. We all need to get ready for it. Recent dust-ups at Cherry Creek School Board meetings over make-believe controversies like mask-mandates and critical race theory have made for the most acrimonious local election I’ve seen in going on four decades of having to watch this stuff.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO