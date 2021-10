Everton are back in action but it looks they will still be without two of their biggest stars for a few more weeks. Pictures and video from the Finch Farm training facility seemed to indicate that Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were still not training with the rest of the group and in Rafa Benitez’s comments in the online match programme, he seemed to indicate the other casualties Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman were training again.

