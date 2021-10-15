Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs at the Natural History Museum of Utah

I first encountered the videos of Sky Hopinka (Ho-Chunk Nation/Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians) in 2017 when I installed curator Risa Puleo’s monumental exhibition “Monarchs: Brown and Native Contemporary Artists in the Path of the Butterfly” at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts. Puleo included three videos by Hopinka that center Indigenous cultures in personal and documentary footage, text and spoken word. I have been contemplating the ways he is able to abstractly retell narratives about Indigeneity and colonialism through a combination of nonlinear storytelling and new and archival media ever since. Building on this previous work and new research, “Cloudless Blue Egress of Summer” (2019) is a two-channel, thirteen-minute video, relating the duality of colonial violence and Native resistance at Fort Marion in St. Augustine, Florida. As with other work by Hopinka, there is a lot of content to view and comprehend simultaneously. “Cloudless Blue Egress of Summer” is on view at The Block Museum as part of the yearlong initiative, “Thinking about History with The Block’s Collection.”

