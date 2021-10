It would be understandable if Nick Saban has finally lost control of his death grip on the college football world — at least for a season. For the first time in almost 2 years, Alabama doesn’t look like its same old dominant self. Attrition over time appears to have caught up with Saban — for now. I’m certainly not suggesting that the end is near for Saban’s legendary run nor am I suggesting that he won’t win another national title this season or more in the future. However, the 2021 season is shaping up a bit different than the recent seasons in which Alabama dominated all-comers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO