Joe Rogan Says Fury vs Wilder 3 Slow Count Controversy Was Either ‘An Error Or Corruption’

After an 11th round KO win against Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury is making sure that the Drake curse has been lifted. Going into the trilogy fight, Fury was the favorite to win having also won by TKO in the seventh round against Wilder in February 2020. Prior to the third fight, Drake showed his support for Fury in a video, sending fans worried. The video saw Drake saying, “This is a video for the most psycho man that I know. He’s mad in his head, but he has the purest heart, nicest guy. The Gypsy King, the scariest man in boxing. I’m wishing you the best of luck this weekend, brother. I want you to just go out there and continue the legacy. Do what you do. We all love you because you’re relentlessly yourself. So go out there and get the work done and afterward f*cking sing your heart out or say whatever the fuck you want to say.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO