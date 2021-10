Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet with Taliban representatives during a trip this week to the Persian Gulf nation of Qatar an official said Monday. The talks during Wang’s visit, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, are the latest high-level contact between the sides and will “provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing. Beijing long opposed operations by U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan — with which it shares a narrow border — while benefiting from the...

POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO