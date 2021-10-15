CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Shell Oil (RDS.A) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

Shell Oil (RDS.A) closed at $48.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 17.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 14.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RDS.A as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 28, 2021. On that day, RDS.A is projected to report earnings of $1.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 470.83%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.38 per share and revenue of $349.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +333.87% and +90.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for RDS.A should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.06% higher within the past month. RDS.A currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note RDS.A's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.67, so we one might conclude that RDS.A is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that RDS.A has a PEG ratio of 2.23 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell Oil#Oil Stocks#Royal Dutch Shell
Entrepreneur

Why Alphabet (GOOGL) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Alphabet is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Leisure Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from robust demand for recreational products and golf business. Heightened golfer participation from existing and new participants is likely to have driven the golf industry. Of late, the golf industry has been gaining from a high participation by millennials. Technology has also...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Silicon Motion raises dividend, boosting yield to more than double that of the S&P 500

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. shot up 5.2% in midday trading Monday, after the supplier of NAND flash controllers raised its dividend by 43%. The Taiwan-based company said it will pay an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American depositary shares, up from a previous annual dividend of $1.40 a share. The payout of the dividend will be spread out as quarterly payments, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10, and on Feb. 14, May 12 and Aug. 11 of 2022. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a yield of 2.81%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. The stock has rallied 47.7% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has advanced 21.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 21.4%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy