CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Schlumberger (SLB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 9 days ago

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $34, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 16.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 14.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.05%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SLB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 22, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, up 118.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.93 billion, up 12.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $22.97 billion, which would represent changes of +85.29% and -2.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.67% higher. SLB is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note SLB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.59. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.9.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Download FREE: How to Profit from Trillions on Spending for Infrastructure >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schlumberger#Stock Prices#Infrastructure#Slb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Why Alphabet (GOOGL) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Alphabet Inc. GOOGL may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Alphabet is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

4 Leisure Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates in Q3

The leisure industry is likely to have benefited from robust demand for recreational products and golf business. Heightened golfer participation from existing and new participants is likely to have driven the golf industry. Of late, the golf industry has been gaining from a high participation by millennials. Technology has also...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Silicon Motion raises dividend, boosting yield to more than double that of the S&P 500

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. shot up 5.2% in midday trading Monday, after the supplier of NAND flash controllers raised its dividend by 43%. The Taiwan-based company said it will pay an annual cash dividend of $2.00 per American depositary shares, up from a previous annual dividend of $1.40 a share. The payout of the dividend will be spread out as quarterly payments, to shareholders of record on Nov. 10, and on Feb. 14, May 12 and Aug. 11 of 2022. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a yield of 2.81%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. The stock has rallied 47.7% year to date, while the PHLX Semiconductor Index has advanced 21.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 21.4%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy