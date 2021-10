Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is one of 15 additions to the watch list for the Manning Award, which is handed out to the best collegiate quarterback in the country. Through seven games this season, Jefferson has thrown for 1,463 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 386 yards and five scores. The Razorback signal-caller currently leads the SEC and ranks eighth nationally in average yards per completion (14.6).

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO