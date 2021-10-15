Roadside Pumpkin Wagons in Rural Minnesota are My Weakness

You don't have to look far for good hiking trails in Minnesota. In a state where we pride ourselves in spending time in the great outdoors, there's rarely a shortage of good hiking trails nearby. A quick look at the AllTrails app shows some of the state's top-rated results in Minneapolis (Theodore Wirth Wildflower Trail), St. Paul (Mississippi Gorge Loop Trail), Stillwater (St. Croix Crossing Trail Loop), Finlayson (Kettle River: Banning State Park), Taylor's Falls (Walter F. Mondale River Trail), Sandstone (Banning Quarry Loop Trail) and Monticello (Bertram Chain of Lakes). While there are great trails everywhere, I think most Minnesotans would agree that some of the state's best -- both in difficulty and views -- are along North Shore.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO