CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Roadside Pumpkin Wagons in Rural Minnesota are My Weakness

By Abbey
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I can't be trusted to be traveling back roads alone right now, because I WILL be stopping at every pumpkin wagon I see. I just can't resist stopping at these trailers set up on the side of the road, and this time of year they're everywhere. I love to...

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

New Video Features Amazing Views of Minnesota From Space

The crew on the International Space Station was busy Monday taking a cool video with some amazing views of Minnesota. NASA says the International Space Station has been orbiting planet Earth for 20 years now. And the website ISS-ABOVE has been tracking its movements and providing some way-cool pictures and videos from the space station as it looks down on our planetary home.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota City Named One Of The Best For Vampires

Did you think you'd be reading a headline like this when you woke up this morning? You probably didn't but it is kind of fun!. I love all things Halloween so it was perfect when I came across a spooky study that was done for the holiday this year. It gave me a good laugh and honestly, made a lot of sense once I got to reading about it.
MINNESOTA CITY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Rice, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Magazine’s “Most Incredible” MN Hiking Trail Is a No-Brainer

You don't have to look far for good hiking trails in Minnesota. In a state where we pride ourselves in spending time in the great outdoors, there's rarely a shortage of good hiking trails nearby. A quick look at the AllTrails app shows some of the state's top-rated results in Minneapolis (Theodore Wirth Wildflower Trail), St. Paul (Mississippi Gorge Loop Trail), Stillwater (St. Croix Crossing Trail Loop), Finlayson (Kettle River: Banning State Park), Taylor's Falls (Walter F. Mondale River Trail), Sandstone (Banning Quarry Loop Trail) and Monticello (Bertram Chain of Lakes). While there are great trails everywhere, I think most Minnesotans would agree that some of the state's best -- both in difficulty and views -- are along North Shore.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Cheers! This New Local Irish Whiskey is Now Available in Minnesota

While Minnesota is home to many incredible local craft beers, a new, authentic local Irish whiskey is making its debut at liquor stores and bars across the state. As you might have heard by now, I'm a BIG fan of Minnesota's many local craft breweries. (And if you are too, you don't want to miss Rochester On Tap, the largest craft beer festival in southeast Minnesota, coming to Mayo Civic Center on October 30th! Check out the full list of participating breweries and wineries below.)
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Wagon#Roadside Pumpkin Wagons#The Sauk Rapids Bridge
AM 1390 KRFO

Is Booyah Stew a Minnesota or Wisconsin Thing?

A listener called in today and asked if we knew if Booyah stew was a Minnesota or Wisconsin thing. I had never heard of it so I had to look around to find some answers. According to Wikipedia, “Booyah is a thick stew, believed to have originated in Belgium.” It looks like a delicious comfort food, but where it debuted in the United States is up for debate. Some think Minnesota, some think it’s a Wisconsin stew.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

The House From ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Is for Sale and It’s a Total Dream Home

The house from Wes Craven's classic horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street is currently for sale — and it looks like a total dream, all things considered!. A Nightmare on Elm Street was released in 1984 and now 37 years later, the iconic house featured in the film's outdoor scenes is for sale. Although the movie takes place in Ohio, the real location of the A Nightmare on Elm Street house is actually in Los Angeles.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
AM 1390 KRFO

Zip Is Waiting For You, Adopt This Adorable Kitten Today!

It's time once again for our adoptable animal of the week, which this week is a kitten from Helping Paws of Southern Minnesota. Get ready to meet Zip!. With some background on this adoptable kitten, and on his siblings, here is what volunteer Michaela Tews had to share. Zip is...
PETS
AM 1390 KRFO

The 10 Commandments of Deer Hunting in Minnesota

The firearm season opener is Saturday, November 6th in Minnesota. It's basically the big holiday between Halloween and Thanksgiving in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. If you live in rural Minnesota you are even more attuned to that statement. Deer hunting is a big deal, bars do specials and big buck contests, deer camps are organized, lots of beer is had, and lots of deer get tagged.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy