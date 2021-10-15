CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weekend events forecast

WSFA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold front brings spotty rain, windy weather...

www.wsfa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Active last week of October

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rollercoaster weather is expected over the next several days... it will be a busy end to October weather-wise as sunshine, storms, above and below average temperatures are all expected at some over within the next 7 days! We are currently tracking a weak frontal boundary pushing through the Deep South, and another stronger front will be on the way later this week.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA

Active end to the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An active end to October is on the way later this week as a strong fall storm system affects the region. The main impacts will be in the form of rain, wind and cooler temperatures. The first half of the workweek is pretty tame, though. Today will be very warm in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds... a cold front will swing through this afternoon and evening, perhaps triggering a few isolated showers.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy