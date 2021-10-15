Bengals activate Jackson Carman off COVID-19 list

It’s fair to say any pro footballer, upon entering the field, embodies the rapper Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself”: Palms sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy. But the line came true for Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman after he apparently followed through on a Twitter recommendation of where to eat. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Carman vomited on the field at Ford Field during the Bengals vs. Lions game Sunday, and it was all thanks to Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s new restaurant in Detroit. “No. 79 Jackson Carman has been taken into the locker room with an illness. His return is questionable,” the official Bengals account tweeted after the episode. Carman allegedly was able to walk himself to the players’ medical tent—one could say that on the surface, he looked calm and ready—but he updated his fans via Twitter, saying that he “would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.”

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO