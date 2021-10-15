CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bengals activate Jackson Carman off COVID-19 list

By Cincy Jungle
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome good news for the Cincinnati Bengals before they travel up north to face the Detroit Lions. Rookie offensive lineman Jackson...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Bengals Guard Jackson Carman: That Was Eminem’s Spaghetti I Vomited on Field During Detroit Game

It’s fair to say any pro footballer, upon entering the field, embodies the rapper Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself”: Palms sweaty, knees weak, arms heavy. But the line came true for Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman after he apparently followed through on a Twitter recommendation of where to eat. According to the Detroit Metro Times, Carman vomited on the field at Ford Field during the Bengals vs. Lions game Sunday, and it was all thanks to Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem’s new restaurant in Detroit. “No. 79 Jackson Carman has been taken into the locker room with an illness. His return is questionable,” the official Bengals account tweeted after the episode. Carman allegedly was able to walk himself to the players’ medical tent—one could say that on the surface, he looked calm and ready—but he updated his fans via Twitter, saying that he “would not recommend eating Moms spaghetti when you visit Detroit.”
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals vs. Lions injury report: Joe Mixon, Jackson Carman and D’Andre Swift are questionable

The Cincinnati Bengals should have most of their 53-man roster able to play Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions. With D’Ante Smith (knee) set to go on injured reserve, the Bengals have just three other players listed as questionable for Week 6, including running back Joe Mixon (ankle). After barely doing any work leading into last week’s game vs. Green Bay, Mixon got in a limited practice on Wednesday and Friday this week while sitting out Thursday. The expectation is he’ll be active Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derrick Henry makes bold claim after leading Titans past Bills

The Tennessee Titans gutted it out against the Buffalo Bills on Monday to escape with a nail-biting 34-32 victory. It was a hard-earned win, to say the least, with the Titans improving to 4-2 after six weeks of action. Running back Derrick Henry starred for the Titans, scoring three touchdowns,...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Covid 19#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Reserve Covid 19#Covid
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Browns Make Big Announcement About Star WR Jarvis Landry

Help could be on the way for the Cleveland Browns‘ offense very soon. On Friday, the team made an important announcement regarding veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry. Landry, who has missed the last three games due to a knee injury, has been designated for return from injured reserve. This means he’ll be allowed to practice with the team this Friday afternoon.
NFL
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy