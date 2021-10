Today’s New Music Friday offerings involve two legends, a rising star and a couple of Christmas songs. Among the many, many stars who Elton John sings with on his new album The Lockdown Sessions is Stevie Nicks: The two have recorded a duet called “Stolen Car.” “When I say bucket list artists I want to work with, Stevie Nicks is right up there,” says Elton of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman. “She is completely her own person with her own sense of style and just the most amazing vocalist and it was a dream come true when she agreed to be on the track.”

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO