CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Listed for $350K, This Converted Church in Indiana Is Ideal for Entertaining

By Tiffani Sherman
Midland Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow's your chance to live in The Chouse. While it may sound ominous, it's actually just a cute nickname for a church-turned-house, located in the small town of Redkey, IN. It's now on the market for $349,900. The tale of this church conversion began in 2006, when the former...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Could You Convert It? Former Indiana Library Seeks Buyer for Next Chapter

With its red-orange Spanish-tile roof and its exquisite brickwork, the former library in Kendallville, IN—one of 2,509 libraries across the country built by Andrew Carnegie in the early 20th century—is an architectural beauty. This century-old marvel, opened in 1913, now seeks a new owner with $250,000 in hand, plus the...
POLITICS
WGN Radio

Indiana town offers $5,000 and on-demand grandparents to move there

The town of Greensburg, Indiana is offering $5,000 in cash for people who relocate there within the next six to twelve months, and they are also offering grandparents on-demand. Tammi and Dan Wenning joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why they have no problem being grandparents for you, if you decide to […]
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

2-bedroom converted office lists for $679,500 in Brewery District

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s the rooftop living room that makes a former office building a stone’s throw from German Village an eye-popping property listed at nearly $680,000. The office-to-condominiums conversion shows that the tight housing market attracts development in new spaces. “This is an unusual loft condominium that started as an office building, built […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ncadvertiser.com

Converted Connecticut dairy farm with silo listed for $1 million

The bright red home on 391 Kent Cornwall Road had a previous life as a barn and silo. Originally built as a dairy farm in 1900, the 3,600 square-foot home was converted by its prior owners, according to the listing, but maintains original details such as “hand-hewn posts and beams, cathedral ceilings with skylights and a silo.” Now on the market for $1 million, listing agent Daniel Kramp with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty said the sellers also made some changes to the property.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Redkey, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Daily Mail

Praying for a new home? Four converted churches for sale under £600k including one featured on TV show Love It or List It

Living in a converted church may not be everyone's cup of tea - but for some, the quirky and unusual features often found in such buildings might be just up their street. Such conversions can be stunning, often retaining original features such as leaded-pane window and vaulted ceilings - although there can be potential drawbacks, such as high heating bills and listed status.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Alexander
Your News Local

Four northeast counties make list of top places to retire in Indiana

(WANE.com) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
101.9 KING FM

Coin Collectors Say Wyoming ‘Pooping Horse’ Quarter Is Valuable

When the United States Mint released the Wyoming quarter in 2007, some of the coins featured a hilarious and disgusting mistake. The "Pooping Horse" quarter is now a highly sought-after item for coin collectors across the country. An error in the stamping process caused a die break between the tail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brethren Church#Methodist Church#This Converted Church#Chouse
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In Missouri

This One Little Missouri Town Is A Nature Lover’s Dream

Missouri’s adorable small towns can leave us with quite the quandary, especially when we’re looking for the perfect destination to spend the day. Louisiana, a charming small Missouri town, blends both an historic setting with nature to create a picture-perfect day trip or getaway. Whether you feel like spending time outdoors or crave a hearty meal, you’ll find plenty of ways to spend your time in this darling town.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Chicago-Based Movers Ghost Family After Showing Up At New Home Without A Lot Of Their Belongings

CHICAGO (CBS) — Picture this: you pay a Chicago-based company $5,000 to move you to Louisiana, but they show up without much of your stuff. Now that family in Louisiana says the movers are ghosting them. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas digs into the do’s and don’ts of hiring movers. “I have been so stressed and so aggravated” said Lori Guidry, whose new home isn’t quite home just yet. She’s still missing her coffee table, her TV, and her painting—and that’s not all. “They’ve got my baby pictures, 40 years’ worth of our life photos, my handicap equipment, my wheelchair, all of my walkers” she said. Guidry...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Only In Pennsylvania

Sink Your Teeth Into Some Of The Best BBQ In Pittsburgh At Ribs N Bread

Pittsburghers know a thing or two about barbecue – really good barbecue. We’re pretty lucky to have some of the best of the best in the city, too. Ribs N Bread in Pittsburgh, for example, dishes up some of the most finger-licking good barbecue and fried chicken anywhere. Add a few scrumptious sides, and you’ll be treated to a delicious meal that leaves you stuffed and happy.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy