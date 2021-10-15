CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi homeowner shoots, kills early morning intruder Friday

By Magnolia State Live
 9 days ago
A Mississippi homeowner shot and killed an early morning intruder Friday.

Officials in Yazoo County say police responded to reports of an intruder at a house on Grand Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday, where they found a man who had been shot and killed by the homeowner.

Officers found Eddie Charles London dead with two gunshot wounds.

An intruder is dead after an early morning home invasion in Yazoo County.

The homeowner has not been charged in the case, which remains under investigation.

Laura Kay Hall
9d ago

he shouldn't be charged if the person broke in he's protecting his family

B.J.76
9d ago

you an unwelcome guest at someone 🏠 at 4 something in the morning.. you deserve both of those bullets..

Yolanda Nieto Dufour
9d ago

Why, would the home owner be charged. The criminal did break in. Can't wait to see rest of story.

MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Intruder
Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

