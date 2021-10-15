CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anyway and Similar Words

Voice of America
 9 days ago

Hello! This week’s question on Ask a Teacher comes from Nitin in India. He asked us on You Tube:. Could you tell me the use and meaning of these two words: nevertheless and anyway?. Nitin, India. Answer:. Dear Nitin,. Thank you for writing to us. “Anyway” is an adverb....

learningenglish.voanews.com

Voice of America

Will and Want

Hello! Today’s question for Ask a Teacher comes from Ademir in Brazil. When can I use “will” with the same meaning of “want?” When are the two words interchangeable? Thanks,. Ademir, Brazil. Answer:. Dear Ademir,. Thank you for writing to us. It is easy to understand why you have this...
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
ScienceAlert

Scientists Finally Know Why Wisdom Teeth Only Emerge When We're Basically Adults

We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones. But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years. This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
TheDailyBeast

Family of Murderous River Otters Strikes Again in Singapore

A family of murderous river otters has struck again, breaking into a private pond in Singapore to kill and eat 10 koi fish last week. Five more were left “maimed,” according to local outlet Mothership. The attack is the latest in a series of strikes that has left Singaporeans grappling with their love for the furry creatures, which have grown bolder over the course of the country’s strict lockdown measures, venturing down city streets and into private condos. A group of otters recently made it into a church and killed nearly 100 fish, quite literally leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
Inverse

Oldest fossil discovery of “bizarre dinosaur” reveals a never-before-seen feature

More than 150 million years ago, a strange dinosaur with spiky, armored skin roamed Earth. That dinosaur was the ankylosaur, a close relative of the more well-known stegosaurus. Ankylosaurs likely traversed diverse regions of our planet between the late Jurassic and early Cretaceous periods. However, geographically limited fossil records have prevented us from knowing this bizarre ancient creature’s true range — until now.
althealthworks.com

Mysterious Honey Discovered That Kills All Bacteria Scientists Throw At It

The health benefits of raw, unprocessed honey are well known, but in Australia, scientists recently made a startling discovery – that one particular, obscure type of honey is capable of killing just about everything scientists throw at it, including some of the worst bacteria known to man. The findings were...
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
Belief.Net

7 Bible Verses to Remember When You Are Overwhelmed by the News

The news can be a little overpowering to watch, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing about thousands of people dying every day could rattle anyone. Couple this with international events, national violence, and local violence, and you may feel like it's hard to catch your breath. There could also be times where you feel like you can't escape the news since it's on 24/7. These are the times that we should cling to God and our faith. The Bible says that we must be calm in times of trouble. There may be a lot going on in the world, but God is still in control. He has a plan, and we have to trust Him. Here are a few Bible verses to which you can go back whenever you're overwhelmed by the news.
InsideHook

Scientists Just Learned What Can Scare a Killer Whale

Call them killer whales or call them orcas; either way, they’re one of the most fearsome creatures found in the ocean. Given their size and their demeanor, you’d expect there to be very few animals out there that can unsettle a killer whale — and you’d be correct. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any. And recently, researchers studying orcas off the coast of Iceland discovered something that changed the way they thought of killer whales.
Washington Post

Rise in ‘needle spiking’ puts women in Britain on high alert

LONDON — Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women. There have been multiple reports of “needle spiking” — which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting — as opposed to the more commonly known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who welcomed TWENTY ONE surrogate babies in just over a year with millionaire husband, 57, insists she's still a 'hands-on mum' despite spending £67,700 on 16 nannies

A Russia woman has welcomed 21 surrogate babies in just over a year with her millionaire husband - and insists she's still a 'hands-on mother' despite spending £67,700 every 12 months on 16 nannies. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who is originally from Moscow, wants a staggering 105 biological children with her...
realitytitbit.com

Ari from 90 Day Fiancé's plastic surgery rumours explored

90 Day Fiancé is a show unlike any other. After launching in 2014, the TLC show has now got multiple spin-offs and its cast members are recognised all over the world. The TLC show is onto its eighth season in 2021 but viewers still want the lowdown on previous cast members. Fans of the show were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 couple Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 2020.
