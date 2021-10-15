Vehicle shot at on I-57, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly and horrific scene in west Harris County where a shocking discovery was made at an apartment. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says three children were found abandoned at an apartment in the 3500 block of Green Crest near Westpark Tollway on Sunday. Skeletal remains that appear to be from another child were also discovered inside the apartment, the Sheriff added.

