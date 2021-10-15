Skaneateles, Union Springs, Owasco get rare ‘tornado warning’ as storms roll through Friday

It doesn’t happen very often, but once in a while a tornado warning is issued in Upstate New York.

Throughout the day forecasters warned of possible strong or severe storms – even an outlier supercell that could spin up enough rotation to create a tornado – and around 3:45 p.m. that happened.

At least on radar.

The radar indicated tornado prompted a warning, which expired about 45 minutes later. The storm, even after the tornado warning expired, carried a severe thunderstorm warning with it.

Strong storms were being reported throughout the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier late Friday as unseasonably warm air pushed northward – holding temperatures in the 60s and 70s into the overnight hours.

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about the storms as it unfolded:

