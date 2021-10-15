Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

Good Sunday! We continue to see dry conditions as our weekend comes to a close. We start our Monday off with a bulk of sunshine and southerly winds. A weak high pressure begins to move out of our area, which will allow for a cold front to move in on Monday. The Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia and Western Virginia will start to see the effects of this cold front as it approaches our area. This cold front could produce some strong to severe thunderstorms. The main threat we are keeping an eye out for is strong gusty winds. The cold front will not be in our area for too long, and it begins to move out late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. A coastal low will develop and linger into Tuesday night, bringing cooler temperatures and cloudy skies. A possible shower or two can not be ruled out towards the east. Wednesday looks to be our driest day out of the workweek. Mostly sunny skies are what we can expect to see Wednesday and the beginning parts of Thursday. Thursday afternoon looks to be our next chance of thunderstorms west of I-81. Showers will begin to move east through Friday night. As we head into the following weekend, we can see another chance of a possible shower.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 23 HOURS AGO