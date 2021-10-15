CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong to severe storms possible Friday night

By Rob Elvington
WAAY-TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of strong to severe storms is expected to cross over into northwest Alabama later this evening. The better ingredients for severe weather remain to our northwest in Tennessee and Kentucky. However, isolated strong to severe storms still remain possible in our areas mainly west of I-65. Here's...

www.waaytv.com

