U.S. will accept mixed doses of vaccines from international travelers

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said late on Friday that it will accept mixed-dose coronavirus vaccines from international travelers, a boost to travelers from Canada and other places. The CDC said last week that it would accept any vaccine authorized for use...

Comments / 0

