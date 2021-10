The Boston Bruins and Charlie McAvoy’s ended the suspense and came to a deal on Friday that will keep the No. 1 defenseman in a B’s uniform for a long, long time. It will be the richest deal in Boston Bruins history as the B’s signed McAvoy to the maximum eight-year contract for $76 million, a contract that will pay him $9.5 million per season as first reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie. Here’s the breakdown of the deal over the eight years:

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO