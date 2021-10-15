CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghan refugees have arrived in Lancaster, but community help is still needed to house new arrivals

By ENELLY BETANCOURT
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen Afghan refugees fleeing the takeover of the country by the Taliban have been resettled in Lancaster County as of Friday afternoon, with more expected as soon as this weekend. Church World Service, a multi-denominational agency that has aided refugees and helped people in need worldwide since 1946, sets...

Comments / 4

Brandy Medora
9d ago

it's called put them back where they came from WE DONT WANT THEM HERE

Documented

Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Latest government figures show that the U.S. has started discharging thousands of Afghan evacuees from U.S. military sites and putting them in communities throughout the U.S. According to U.S. Department of Homeland […] The post Thousands of Afghan Refugees Begin Leaving U.S. Military Sites appeared first on Documented.
BBC

Former refugees in US to Afghans: 'You are not alone' 

WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. Hundreds of Afghans are starting new lives in the US after escaping the Taliban. What advice do other former refugees living in the US have for them about what's ahead?. When Louisiana resident Dauda Sesay was 16 years old, he watched as...
Davis Enterprise

I-House hosts fundraiser for Afghan refugees

International House Davis will host From Harm to Home: A Fundraiser for Afghan Refugees. from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at 10 College Park in Davis. Proceeds from the event will support International Rescue Committee Sacramento as they assist refugee families who have fled Afghanistan to rebuild their lives locally.
CBS Miami

Biden Administration Unveils Program To Help Move Afghan Refugees From US Military Bases Into Permanent Homes

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a new program to help move about 55,000 Afghan refugees from U.S. military bases into permanent homes. The new effort called the Sponsor Circle Program aims to connect evacuees with individual Americans willing to help. Volunteers have already signed up in which groups of at least five people form to provide assistance with housing, financial support, medical services, employment and other needs for at least 90 days. “We just feel that it’s really is our obligation. Also, frankly, a privilege to be able to be in this position where we can just help others that need help,” said Sponsor Circle Program volunteer Uyen Nguyen. This new program is modeled after a similar private refugee sponsor program that’s been in place in Canada for the past four decades. Sponsor Circle Groups need to fundraise about $3,000 for each afghan they want to welcome to their community.
ksl.com

Event helps hundreds of Utah refugee, immigrant families find needed items

MIDVALE — A community event Saturday helped immigrant and refugee families in Utah find things they need, including clothes, dishes, appliances and furniture. Members of the Bountiful Orchard Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinated with a community group and other churches and donated thousands of items, enough to fill a cultural hall in Midvale.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Inslee heads to SeaTac airport to welcome Afghan refugees arriving in Washington while many more are on their way

OLYMPIA — Washington is ready to embrace Afghan refugees, Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday. Inslee welcomed arriving Afghans at an event at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s Afghan Welcome Center on Friday. He was joined by leaders from the Muslim Association of Puget Sound, Microsoft, Alaska Airlines, Airbnb, the Seattle Foundation and Washington’s refugee resettlement agencies.
1350kman.com

Second Afghan Refugee Family Expected to Arrive in Manhattan Shortly

Following the evacuation efforts as American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, one family has already resettled in the area and more are expected over the next few months. Aaron Estabrook took time during Tuesday night’s Manhattan City Commission meeting to recognize those who have been helping, including assisting the first of the families that has moved to the area.
Salt Lake Tribune

Gov. Cox announces fund to support Utah’s arriving Afghan refugees

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox during a Tuesday news conference announced the creation of a fund to support the state’s arriving Afghan refugees. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the Afghan Community fund is a public-private partnership that will “address resource gaps” identified through a needs analysis, with money going towards legal support, health care, education and special needs for women and children. The state is expected to receive 765 Afghan arrivals over the next several months.
Macomb Daily

Resettlement of Afghan arrivals dependent on widespread community support

The first priority was to get them on a plane and out of harm’s way. As the Taliban and other militant groups began to move into the city thousands of Afghan civilians and special immigrant visa holders — who aided the United States military during its 20-year war in the region – along with American citizens were herded onto planes at the Kabul Airport and airlifted out of the country.
kentuckytoday.com

Send Relief issues call for homes, churches to help as Afghan refugees arrive

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (BP) – As refugees from Afghanistan enter the U.S., Send Relief is asking for churches and individuals to help in whatever way they can. “Call for help, especially if you’re in-near Atlanta,” Greg Wilton, Care for Refugees director for Send Relief, posted to Twitter Tuesday (Oct. 12) afternoon. “Many Afghan families being resettled.
Bowling Green Daily News

Afghan family arrives in Nashville, bound for new life in BG

NASHVILLE – Landing with his family at Nashville International Airport on Thursday, Afghan refugee Wazir Zadran walked out of the terminal and into a new life in the U.S. Zadran and his family were putting a long, daunting journey behind them. If it wasn’t for an airlift by American forces piloting a Chinook helicopter, Zadran and his family likely would not have made it out of Kabul, embroiled in bloody chaos after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban.
