Afghan refugees have arrived in Lancaster, but community help is still needed to house new arrivals

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a new program to help move about 55,000 Afghan refugees from U.S. military bases into permanent homes. The new effort called the Sponsor Circle Program aims to connect evacuees with individual Americans willing to help. Volunteers have already signed up in which groups of at least five people form to provide assistance with housing, financial support, medical services, employment and other needs for at least 90 days. “We just feel that it’s really is our obligation. Also, frankly, a privilege to be able to be in this position where we can just help others that need help,” said Sponsor Circle Program volunteer Uyen Nguyen. This new program is modeled after a similar private refugee sponsor program that’s been in place in Canada for the past four decades. Sponsor Circle Groups need to fundraise about $3,000 for each afghan they want to welcome to their community.

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO