Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to block Senate Bill 8, the Texas law that bans all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, from going into effect. "The applicants now before us have raised serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law at issue," said the unsigned 5-4 majority opinion in Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson. But because of the "complex and novel antecedent procedural questions also presented," that majority said, it would not take any action at that time.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO