It was a defensive slugfest Friday night in Ogden, Utah as Montana State prevailed 13-7 over Weber State in a battle of two teams ranked top 20 in the FCS. "That was the mark going into this game could we be the more physical team, who would win the battle at the line of scrimmage and it was pretty dang tight," Montana State Head Football Coach, Brent Vigen said after the game. "Ultimately we got them in third and long, we took out a lead they were forced into pass mode and we could turn our guys loose and make it hard on them."

MONTANA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO